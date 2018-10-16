To The Daily Sun,
On Oct. 10 we were served another one of Steve Earle’s frequent letters. He is amazed how our economy is growing under Trump. He notes that the national growth rate is up to 4.2 percent and doesn’t think it’s ever been higher in peace time. The 4.2 percent represents 2Q-2018, with an annualized expected rate of 2.9 percent growth for the entire year.. I looked back to 2010 and easily found three other times the rate was at 4.2+ percent: in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
He lauds Amazon for raising their hourly pay to $15 and credits it to Trump’s economy. The same week Amazon announced the hourly pay increase they also announced that they would stop the employee stock plan as well as employee bonuses which resulted in some employees actually having a reduced income.
Mr. Earle believes that the 2017 tax cuts benefitted the average worker. In an August analysis by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reported that compensation for America’s top execs grew 17 percent in 2017 while real wages for workers actually declined slightly overall. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average hourly earnings for American workers declined by 0.2 percent between July 2017 and July 2018. The EPI analysis reported that the average CEO of the largest 350 US companies received $18.9 million in compensation last year, up from $16 million in 2016. The main difference came from stock awards and cashed-in stock options, not from salary growth. The gap between chief executive and workers compensation continued to grow since the tax cuts. The corporations and the top 1 percent were the beneficiaries of the 2017 tax cut, not the average American worker. The trickle down economic approach of the GOP has never worked and it isn’t working today.
Mr. Earle is looking forward to the 2.8 percent COLA in his SSA checks in 2019. The same week this increase was announced the Dept. of HHS also announced a small increase in Medicare premiums. The two million+ who receive the smallest SSA benefit will see no increase in their SSA check as the Medicare premium increase will offset it, so again those earning the least do not benefit.
Mr. Earle thanks God that we have a businessman as president. Unfortunately this president has a history of being a very poor businessman. He is a businessman who has filed bankruptcy six times. He has launched and shut down numerous failed businesses, these include: Trump – the Game, Trump Steaks, Trump Ice, Trump Vodka, Trump Casinos and Entertainment Resorts, Trump Mortgage, Trump Magazine, Trump Airlines, and GO Trump Travel. Of course there is also Trump U, a school that was found by the N.Y. courts to have defrauded its students rendering it necessary for Trump to pay $40 million in repayment to students. Two of his most recent golf course acquisitions are losing money as well — his flagship Scottish resort lost millions for a fourth year in a row and the Turnberry resort on the Irish Sea lost $4.4 million in 2017. Recent reporting after an exhaustive one+ year investigation shows evidence that Trump did not receive a “small $1 million loan” from his father as he so frequently claims, but rather he amassed $434 million from his father by the time he claims receiving the $1 million loan. In fact, he did create a fortune out of $1 million; he had $434 million to begin with.
Mr. Earle claims that Democrats defend MS-13, a claim that is simply not true but one that is voiced by Trump frequently so his minions repeat it as often as he does. Mr. Earle claims that Democrats are “out of habit of generations makes them want to defend their party.” He claims the Democrat party is not the party op JFK, Truman or FDR. These are the thoughts from a man who is supporting a President who is, by any standard, a pathological liar. Who after much denial admits making hush payments to a porn star and a Playboy bunny. Who made lewd comments about grabbing women that were captured on tape on Entertainment Tonight. Who has been accused of sexual assault by at least 20 women.
Does Mr. Earle think the GOP is still the party of Reagan, George H. and George W. Bush? I think not. It is now a party willing to separate children and keep them in cages and tents. A party willing to let small immigrant children represent themselves in court. A party willing to cut taxes to corporations and the top 1 percent while working feverishly to diminish health care coverage, Medicare as well as Social Security. A party willing to reduce tax income and creates a annual deficit of $925 billion. A party willing to squander the health of our planet and destroy natural resources. A party willing to accept a candidate without morals, so they left theirs at the door as well.
The Sept. 23 edition of Newsweek describes a fiscal outlook that is dismal. Financial experts predict a crash worse then the Great Depression. They highlight key indicators including: the US household debt is now at $13.3 trillion, which is worse then it was during its 2008 peak; outstanding student loan debt has increased to more then $1.5 billion and auto loans of $1.25 trillion far exceed previous peaks; gas near $3.00/gal, Ford laying off 20K; etc, etc. While Mr. Earle thanks God that we have Trump the businessman as president, there are at least 55 percent of us that hold our breath and hope and pray that we have a country left to salvage when he is finally taken out of office.
Denise Doyle
Meredith
