To The Daily Sun,
Medical costs continue to rise above inflation, population growth, and the cost of medical advances. In 1930 we spent 3.5 percent of American GDP on health care; in 1950, 4.5 percent; in 1970, 7.3 percent; in 1990, 12.2 percent; and today we spend 15 percent. American medical care over this period has saved millions who could not have been saved before and life expectancy today is has risen to 78.6 years. It has relieved a lot of pain and suffering but it has also become a monster that is devouring the American economy. Something needs to change.
Certainly, one possible answer is a national health care service. But our federal government already runs three single-payer systems; Medicare, the Veterans Health Administration, and the Indian Health Service. Each of is in a shambles. Each is noted for complexity, unresponsiveness, fraud, waste, and corruption. Why would we want to turn over all of American medicine to those who have proved themselves incompetent to run it?
A far better and less costly alternative would be to reform the economics of the present system. The most important thing to do is to require medical service providers to make public their inclusive prices for all procedures. Most hospitals keep their prices hidden in order to charge more when they can. But some facilities do post their prices. The Surgery Center of Oklahoma does so on its website. There a knee replacement costs you $15,499, a mastectomy $6,505, a rotator cuff repair $8,260.
Once prices are known, they can be compared. Competition, capitalism’s secret weapon, will immediately put downward pressure on prices, draining excess charges out of the system. Posting prices will also incent hospitals to become more efficient and innovative. Any politician who pontificates about reforming health care without talking about making prices public is carrying water for the lobbyists that have stymied real reform. Those lobbies include the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and the health workers unions.
We should reform how malpractice is handled. We should get rid of the “American rule,” where both sides pay their own legal expenses regardless of outcome. We should adopt the English rule employed in the common law world where the loser pays the expenses of both sides.
We need to ensure that the consumers of medical care do in fact care about the cost of medical care. Getting patients to shop for lower-cost services is vital. A generous health insurance policy more or less covers everything from a sniffle to a heart transplant. Perhaps it shouldn’t. An insurance policy that covers routine care isn’t even an insurance policy. It is a very expensive pre-payment plan that jacks up premiums. Just as oil changes are not covered by automobile insurance, annual flu shots and scraped knees should not be covered by medical insurance. This might be done by employers providing major medical insurance plus a health savings account (HAS) to take care of routine health care. If the money in the HSA is not spent on health care, it could be rolled over into the employee’s 401(k) account, or rolled to the next year’s HSA, giving the consumer an incentive to shop wisely for routine medical care.
We need to get the medical practitioners to recognize an age-old reality: there is no cure for old age itself. Maybe someday we’ll be able to 3-D print a new body and have the data in our brain downloaded to it. But for the time being, when the body begins to break down systemically, we should let nature take its course.
There are enormous forces arrayed against economically sensible reforms. Defenders of the status quo are the most potent lobbyists in Washington and the state capitals. This is not to mention the leftist proponents of single payer, who favor whatever will increase the power and scope of government. So it won’t be an easy fight. But at least we have one thing on our side, Stein’s law, which says, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” Maybe it is time for a controlled halt before we have a crash. Vote early, vote often.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.