To The Daily Sun,
As the election is now over, I wasn’t going to respond to Paula Trombi’s last letter. However, her letter makes it appear that there’s minimal cost to New Hampshire taxpayers for Medicaid expansion. She states that 90 percent of Medicaid expansion is paid by the federal government, which is true as things stand now. But, the federal government is under no obligation to continue to do so and there is some question as to whether they will.
If the feds decide not to continue funding, it would fall on the New Hampshire taxpayers to pick up the slack, which could be significant. I’d like to remind Ms. Trombli that unlike Medicare, which is funded by contributor contributions and not available until age 65, Medicaid is essentially a taxpayer-funded program with little or no cost to the recipients. Comparing the two programs is apples to oranges.
As I’ve mentioned in previous letters, there is no free lunch. If you’re receiving Medicaid benefits, somebody, somewhere is paying for them. There are no easy answers regarding how to make affordable health care available to everyone, but if that’s the goal, let’s have an honest discussion about how to do it fairly.
Chuck McGee
Moultonborough
(3) comments
Herr Trumpenfuhrer just wasted $72 million with his border troops election stunt. That could have been used to help needy families. And thank our lucky stars he didn't waste more with a dumb strongman parade
Of course its not free. Nothing is and I had no problem paying for Medicaid for others when i workef. McGoo thinks poeople think the way he does. Most think as I do. We shsre each ithers burdens in the USA. That is part if our greatness. Our weaknesses are the cheap sociopaths and Ayn Randists who hide behind fiscal conservatism
Never thought I would say this, but your right, it’s not free.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.