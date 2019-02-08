To The Daily Sun,
I see that the downtown parking garage has structural issues, a blast of non-news if ever there was one. Despite the protestations of Mayor Engler and his ally, the compromised Henry Liipman, these and others flog the carcass that is the Colonial Theatre. Why would anyone believe a financial projection from these two?
Why should anyone not living in Laconia care? We care because the rest of Belknap County is told to be mindful of Laconia's tax cap, never mind that Laconia has shown no inkling of fiscal prudence.
There are one or two Republicans sniffing around about the possibility that they could succeed Engler. Rest easy, gentlemen, the only one who has shown a glimmer of intelligence and common sense is a Democrat — Andrew Hosmer. I respect Hosmer and recommend a round of truth telling for all others.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
