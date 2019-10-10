To The Daily Sun,
I am amazed as a number of my friends and neighbors repeat their allegiance to Donald Trump, applauding the job he has done to “drain the swamp” in Washington. Many of these supporters are now expressing puzzlement at how Mr. Trump could abandon our Kurdish allies in Syria. Mr. Trump may well have answered that question back in 2015, when he was running for president.
When interviewed then about how he would handle Turkey if elected President, he said: “I have a little conflict of interest because I have a major, major building in Istanbul. It's a tremendously successful job. It's called Trump Towers — two towers, instead of one, not the usual one, it's two. And I've gotten to know Turkey well. They're amazing people, they're incredible people. They have a strong leader.”
This past Sunday night, when Mr. Trump spoke to that same “strong leader” he referred to in his 2015 interview, Mr. Trump had the same “conflict of interest” he admitted to in 2015. When Mr. Trump gave the Turkish leader the “green light” to overrun the Kurds in Syria, was Mr. Trump's decision to dump a dependable ally, who has fought with us against Isis, made to protect American national interests or was it made to protect Mr. Trump's interest in his “tremendously successful two towers” in Istanbul?
Hunter Taylor
Alton
