To The Daily Sun,
I was delighted to read the excellent article in the Sun by Rick Green explaining the construction on Laconia Streets. The City Government should have done more to inform the public earlier.
The bad news is that it seems Union Avenue construction will continue indefinitely at a rate of 300 to 400 feet at a time for several years. If that is not correct, let us know. Maybe the City needs to rethink the plans. The same and additional business will be affected and certainly it won't be a happy time for residents.
At the same time that I had suggested an article, I wrote to the City Council members. Happily, I received a response from Andrew Hosmer. He did not have any magic solutions. He acknowledged my pain and thanked me for input. He is running for Mayor. I will give him my vote. He will do a good job.
Gerald Guest
Laconia
