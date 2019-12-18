To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, for you are two amazing heroes of the early 21st century. Arrogance and corruption from the Democrat Party and the Labour Party, along with a complicit media and the deep state architects, are at long last being exposed for all the world to see. Conservatives here and across the pond are in the process of saving the world from the ravages of leftism, the real and deadly serious threat to mankind.
Boris Johnson has a blue-collar army of hard-working, decent people who are putting family and country first. He has an opportunity to be the next Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom. Brexit should now get done. In our country, Donald Trump is well on his way to being the next Ronald Reagan with his own army of blue-collar, hard-working, decent people.
Both countries are in a cultural civil war for the preservation of our collective Judeo-Christian heritages.
The legacy of disgrace from James Comey, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, John Brennan and others is coming to light. Perhaps the Clinton crime family can finally, at long last, be exposed for its massive abuse of power. The Democrat Party is on the brink of hitting a progressive iceberg. Members have begun to jump ship, finally realizing that leftism has saturated their party. And perhaps they have finally come to understand that leftism destroys everything in its path. Adam Schiff, Jerry “nattering nabobs of negativity” Nadler and Nancy Pelosi have been exposed for their partisan and undemocratic actions. All of their lies and lusting for power at all costs has now “decked the polls with boughs of folly”, to quote Brian C. Joondeph.
Yes, the hypocritical Democrats have really stepped in it with their insane and unfounded impeachment charade. Swing voters are not amused at this enormous waste of time, while Democrats have ignored the important issues of the day.
President Trump has given us the best economy ever, while simultaneously exposing the establishment deep state bureaucracy. We are in a civil war against the Democrats and their embracing of all things leftist, like shutting down free speech.
This war began long before President Trump came onto the scene. He is just the first Republican with enough intestinal fortitude to fight back with every fiber of his being. Finally, other Republicans have begun to follow suit.
These two sovereign nations, the first two countries to rid the world of slavery, may hopefully be entering into a principled and conservative renaissance. Color me grateful, hopeful, prayerful and excited.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
