To The Daily Sun,
The school board has done an excellent job navigating the complexities that COVID and our current political climate have posed. Having said that, I do believe that having a new voice and perspective on the board may bring it to a higher level. I believe Rachel Xavier is the best candidate to bring that new perspective. If you haven’t had the opportunity to meet her I can assure you she is one of the most caring and empathetic people you’ll ever meet. What will make Rachel unique is her ability to bring people together, make sure that all parents feel heard and valued, and that decisions are made based on the best interest of our residents and not of any particular political party. I can assure you that as a parent and active philanthropist Rachel’s invested in making decisions that are best for our students and community. Believing and saying parents should have a voice is a far cry from the radical actions that we have seen in the headlines lately. I think it’s time we all start to move past the diminishing battles over COVID protocols and move into the future as a collaborative community. In a country that is now seeing literal book burnings and teacher loyalty laws now is the time to send people to school boards that will advocate for students and not political causes or factions. Rachel is that person and I look forward to the fresh ideas she can bring to the board.
Matt Coker
Meredith
