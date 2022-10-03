One thing I’ve learned since diving into politics and running to be a state representative for Meredith is that "moderate" might be the dirtiest word in politics. I am a proud and unapologetic moderate. I believe moderation is how we are going to find our footing again as a society. Moderation is desperately needed for wedge issues that both sides use to split the electorate. I’ll use guns as an example. I believe in our Second Amendment and when I read “well-regulated militia” and “shall not be infringed,” I see a strong argument for citizens having the right to possess assault rifles. The founders by including “well-regulated” gave us room for some regulations. It’s reasonable to make it so an 18-year-old can’t walk into a gun store buy an AR-15 and be in a classroom within a couple hours. We need to have some commonsense regulations that allow people to exercise their rights but also minimize the negative impacts on our community.
The next big issue this year is abortion. It’s now a state issue and regardless of your view on Roe, we now must decide what’s right for New Hampshire. A moderate position can be reached where late-term abortions, which are basically nonexistent, only happen in the most dire of medical situations, but a woman’s right to choose is codified in the law in the first two trimesters of their pregnancy. In both examples neither extreme gets what they want but some pragmatic thinking and a spirit of compromise and moderation can satisfactorily resolve these issues.
I’d like to talk less about wedge issues and more about how we can lower the cost of living in the state and attract the workforce our businesses desperately need. Visit www.mattformeredith.com for more practical solutions.
