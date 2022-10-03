To The Daily Sun,

One thing I’ve learned since diving into politics and running to be a state representative for Meredith is that "moderate" might be the dirtiest word in politics. I am a proud and unapologetic moderate. I believe moderation is how we are going to find our footing again as a society. Moderation is desperately needed for wedge issues that both sides use to split the electorate. I’ll use guns as an example. I believe in our Second Amendment and when I read “well-regulated militia” and “shall not be infringed,” I see a strong argument for citizens having the right to possess assault rifles. The founders by including “well-regulated” gave us room for some regulations. It’s reasonable to make it so an 18-year-old can’t walk into a gun store buy an AR-15 and be in a classroom within a couple hours. We need to have some commonsense regulations that allow people to exercise their rights but also minimize the negative impacts on our community.

