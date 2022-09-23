The primary has come and gone, and I can say with hope and relief that reason won the day in Belknap County. Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia and many of their endorsed candidates who lead the Free State assault on our county departments and Gunstock were overwhelmingly defeated at the polls.
In Meredith on the Republican side, we had four candidates endorsed by Norm Silber’s BCRC: Jeanne Tofts, Marc Abear, John Plumer and Lisa Smart. Out of those four, Lisa Smart is the only remaining candidate on the Meredith ballot in November; the rest all lost their election. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop the infighting and one losing candidate decided to label and attack the rest of us still in the race. I say this because going forward I ask the voters to evaluate all the remaining candidates on our character and the stances we take on the policies. We are all in various places on the political spectrum and all are very different people.
I would of course love everyone’s vote for my Statehouse run in November but all I can truly ask is that as a voter you reach out with your concerns and questions, do your research and come to your own conclusion based on what you find and not based solely on party or rhetoric. Naturally, a great place to start is www.MattforMeredith.com. Thank you for your time and I’d like to thank all who came out and voted in the primaries.
