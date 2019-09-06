To The Daily Sun,
Seven more killed, 22 more wounded, in less than a month after gunmen killed 31 people in EL Paso and Dayton, in back to back massacres; a total of 51 murdered and 73 wounded by mass shootings in the month of August alone.
Gun violence is not a natural disaster or an unforeseen act, these shootings are not “isolated incidents” perpetrated by people who have mental illness. They are the result of access to guns, the dehumanization of others, and a permissive culture that does little or nothing to minimize the slaughter. Our society has in effect said that weapons that enable the greatest threat of domestic terrorism are outside of our control. We have normalized violence in every aspect of American life, and it has only served to make us less safe.
What will be the excuse from the NRA and the POTUS — violent video games, violent movies, the press, the mentally-ill, etc., etc.? The ultimate aim of these excuses is to escape from the truth and present a defense, in words, for a lack of action. There is no substantial evidence that “violent” video games and movies are motivators for mass shootings. Other societies, worldwide, view this programing as avidly as our country, but why is it they don’t contend with the levels of tragic violence that occur in the United States?
To use mental-illness as an excuse for mass shootings is a technique of projection and deflection often used by the NRA and now seemingly supported by the POTUS. They seem to be of the mind-set that mental illness is unique to our country. All nations have their share of mentally ill, but why aren’t they involved in a plague of mass shootings? Could it be that the United States is unique in that it manufactures and distributes automatic weapons that are made readily available to those suffering from mental disorders? The POTUS speaks of “building new facilities” for the mentally ill as a way to reduce mass shootings — a 19th century solution to a 21st century problem.
This uniquely American epidemic of mass shootings is a gun issue, not a mental health issue. If the concern is that mentally-ill Americans could potentially become violent then we should be vociferously demanding laws which ensure that these people can never gain access to guns.
In recent weeks, contributors to this forum have been presenting us with their paranoid renditions of the Chicken Little story: “Their coming to grab our guns, their coming to grab our guns.” This is the biggest lie and scare tactic promulgated by the NRA and our nations gun culture. They need to instill and maintain the fear that the “gun-grabbing left” just want to confiscate all their guns.
Who are these “leftists”? Are they the 88 percent of Americans who support background checks? Are they the 78 percent of Americans who want to create a national data base for all guns purchased? Are they the 49 percent of Republicans who support stricter gun laws? Are they the 68 percent of Americans who want to ban assault-style weapons? And, could it be, that these leftists are the NRA members supporting stricter background checks by a margin of 52 percent to 74 percent, depending on the polling?
Mass shootings in the United States have become almost predictable, and each incident follows the same pattern: a shooter guns down innocents, family and friends bury their loved ones, communities grieve, many politicians offer empty thoughts and prayers, little to no legislation is enacted — and people move on until the next act of carnage. When are we going to break this vicious cycle?
Robert Miller
Alton
