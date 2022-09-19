To The Daily Sun,
With the primary now behind us, many people are busy as we enter the fall season with children back to school and holidays approaching faster than we would like. A busy time for sure.
To The Daily Sun,
With the primary now behind us, many people are busy as we enter the fall season with children back to school and holidays approaching faster than we would like. A busy time for sure.
With this said, we have an election coming up in November and despite the media hype otherwise, the most important candidates for our consideration are our local ones. These representatives are our voices and our votes in the Statehouse. It is on the shoulders of every single resident to learn about the candidates running for election or re-election so they can make informed decisions on their choices.
I want to take this opportunity to express my support for one such candidate who is running for reelection in Belknap County: Rich Littlefield.
Rich is a loyal and hardworking representative here. A lifelong resident of Laconia, he is a big advocate for families and students, speaking up at school board meetings and making himself available to all his constituents, including business owners. He already has the experience as a Belknap County state representative, the knowledge of our communities and the challenges we face, and the skill set and respect necessary for dealing with people on all sides of the aisle.
Rich has been endorsed by Citizens Alliance NH and the Belknap County Republican Committee. And he very recently received an award for Conservative Excellence (90%) from the American Conservatism Foundation.
If you want someone you can always count on to do the job and continue to vote in Concord the way you want him to, please give your vote to Rich Littlefield on Nov. 8.
MaryAnn Pumilia
Laconia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
How will you adjust your budgeting and consumption to afford rising energy prices this winter? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.