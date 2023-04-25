First off, the Free State Project is not a political organization. Yes, it is based on Libertarian principles, but it is not a political party. Its main goal is to have more liberty-minded people move to New Hampshire for community — libertarians, conservatives, constitutionalists and moderate liberals.
I would argue that also means living in accordance with the New Hampshire state Constitution, which repeatedly gets stepped on today by both political parties in charge.
“It” did not try to destroy Croyden or Gunstock Mountain Resort, as Charles Ajootian so falsely claims. This was a fake narrative pushed by those who have nefarious motives to continue the bureaucratic status quo and high tax system, and destroy the liberties and inalienable, natural rights of the people. Only most are too blind to see it, unfortunately, so they get more of the same.
The Free State Project promotes freedom and liberty and less government, yes, but Libertarians are actually all over the spectrum in terms of their political beliefs in things like legalization of marijuana or secession, for example. So for Mr. Ajootian to paint a broad stroke on what Libertarians believe or don’t believe, or what they do, is ludicrous.
I think one good example of where Mr. Ajootian’s motives truly lie is in the fact that he does not believe in parental rights, and also in his use of the term “common good.” For those who think that term sounds so moral and charitable, please know that the term “common good” means more government and power to the ruling class, as well as the restriction of the rights of individuals and families. Think Communist Soviet Union.
That’s what Mr. Ajootian’s letter really says about him and why he feels threatened by the Free State Project ideals.
