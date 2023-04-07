I am writing this hoping that the individual who found a pocketbook in the parking lot for the liquor store, laundromat, Patrick’s Pub and Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls earlier this week does the right thing and brings it to the Gilford Police Department.
Apparently they went into the liquor store and mentioned that there was a pocketbook in the parking lot but never came back with it. The gentleman who works there assumed they were doing the right thing and bringing it to the police department; however, as of Friday, April 7, it still has not turned up. I am blown away that someone would keep something that doesn’t belong to them, especially a pocketbook. This pocketbook is her property as well as the items that are in it, not theirs — it is of no value to them — trust me, the work has already been done to cancel everything and notify everyone.
You have no idea how upset she is over this, but hopefully this letter finds this person and prompts them to return it. It saddens me that there are people out there OK with doing stuff like this. No one deserves to have this happen to them, especially my mother. She is the most generous, caring and kind person I know, and she deserves better. Please do the right thing and bring her pocketbook and its contents to the Gilford Police Department.
