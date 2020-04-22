To The Daily Sun,
I agree a 100 percent with letter writer Ginny Lovett. I have had many surgeries at various medical facilities including BU Boston, Cambridge Hospital, New England Medical Center, LRGH and Dartmouth. I had to go to Dartmouth due to the fact the surgery could not be performed at LRGH. I have been very pleased with my care from doctors at LRGH. I have received professional care from Dr. Awrich, Dr. Miller and my primary care physician Dr. Milchev.
Dr. Milchev is responsible for saving my life after the surgery at Dartmouth left me unknowingly with a blood clot in my left leg. Dr. Milchev left his office at Laconia Clinic and told my daughter to take me straight to the emergency room. Dr. Milchev met us there and arranged everything for my arrival. I was at LRGH for seven days, the employees I encountered, from cleaning, staff, the nurses, nursing assistants, food service workers, operating staff, physical therapy, and rehabilitation department, have all been top-notch. I love LRGH.
I thank God for our local hospital that has treated me more than just a number and like family. A big shout out to my OR Nurse Richie, for always taking good care of me.
Thank you LRGH.
Mary Renzi
Meredith
