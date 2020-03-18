To The Daily Sun,
I just want to say I love The Laconia Daily Sun!
I especially love the letters from Mr. Ewing, Mr. Jenkett, Mr. Earle, Mr. Forrester and Mr. Tjaden.
I love positive letters and Truth and Justice. I think we can all learn from the information posted in these letters. I am glad we have such interesting people writing such great letters.
Mary Renzi
Meredith
