I am running for the Governor Wentworth Regional School District member at-large board seat because there is really only one question that informs a school culture and empowers teachers in support of students: What do teachers need to know and be able to do?
Teachers have a huge responsibility in commitment to their students, to equity, planning, analysis and reflection. Throughout my 30-plus years teaching, I embraced the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the brilliance of content and process integration. STEAM disciplines tap and honor students' innate abilities to see, imagine and express themselves. Content is important, but process skills are portable. Process skills apply everywhere: to observe, communicate, predict, measure, answer questions, and question answers.
As a school board member I would fervently support the capacity and offerings of the Lakes Region Technology Center. What a treasure the LRTC is. As a former volunteer puppy-raiser with Assistance Canine Training Services, I learned how impactful the presence of a facility dog can be in schools when paired with professionals providing animal assisted therapies. What a wonderful addition a facility or therapy dog would be in our schools.
Finally, I live what I believe and have learned as a ham radio operator (W1ENH): If you are talking, you aren’t listening. I am running because I take seriously the integrity of roles and responsibility, collaboration and advocacy, policy, standards and communication. I take seriously holding principles above personalities, that the only difference between easy and hard is the time it takes to do it, and that there is dignity in all work. I will hold these values in my role representing Brookfield, Effingham, New Durham, Tuftonboro, Ossipee and Wolfeboro.
