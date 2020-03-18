To The Daily Sun,
Len Hanley (“What would Jesus do?”) cut to the core in posing crucial questions to us at a time of multiple crises in the U.S. and around the world.
The path forward is clear. All of us can be role models. All of us need to be role models. We all have the capacity within us to act with compassion, and not just when someone we respect is watching us. Community solidarity is far more powerful in solving problems than is individual fear. What greater reward as a human being than to come to the aid of another?
In this particular health crisis, if everyone uses only those supplies that they need, and contributes financially what they can to others in greater need of food or shelter, we will have come a long way. Providing emotional support to those who are having a difficult time is also vital.
Let’s take Len’s lead. Add to it the burst of music and song that flowed from windows, balconies and yards in Italy to show appreciation to health care workers for their dedication in this health crisis and to affirm that we are all part of the same humanity. Let’s step out of ourselves to do this.
Mary Lesser
Gilmanton Iron Works
