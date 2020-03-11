To The Daily Sun,
"Betterment" is defined as "the act or process of improving something.. Towns take that a bit further by defining it as "enhanced value of real property arising from local improvements." This of course leads to a "betterment charge" on property taxes.
The proposed force sewer main from Newfound Lake to the Bristol treatment facility, is not "better for everyone." The septic fields at the southern end of the lake have been upgraded or replaced as property changed hands or improvements made. What is driving this $20 million project is unclear. And we've just learned it could grow to $40 million. This will be an expense born by the residents of Bristol, including hookup cost, and user and betterment fees for the rest of our lives, and does nothing to address the actual pollution in the lake caused by runoff.
I am 100 percent behind saving the lake. I find the current pillage of our natural resources heartbreaking and entirely irresponsible. But we don't need to save Newfound by causing a litany of environmental issues in a whole new area. I have to admit I'm dumbfounded that a force septic main running adjacent to a conservation area and through a water protection area is acceptable.
Newfound's problems lie with surface runoff from all 21 miles of shoreline migrating to the Bristol end. Surface runoff and discharge from the shorelines in the form of silt, road salt, and fertilizers, are causing a buildup of phosphates and sludge on the lake bottom working its way to the discharge point at the south (Bristol) end. A force main does nothing to solves this problem.
The force main is proposed to travel "cross country" adjacent to the border of a large natural spring-fed conservation area. From there it traverses extremely wet terrain, before entering the Dansforth Brook Water Protection Area, then traveling downhill the remaining length of Hall Road. The last time I asked, no soil or water analysis had been done.
The sewer main will travel past all residences on lower Hall Road, passing many hand dug and drilled fresh water wells, crossing Dansforth Brook and other small tributaries. These residences have their own water and septic fields (provided the main doesn't leak and contaminate them). There is no user fee or monthly bill to hurt fixed budgets.
This project will impact another fragile environmental area. It belongs on the road corridor along 3A where it can be maintained and serviced if it is passed and funded.
This project is about risk, expense, and liability. Please let your voices, and vote be heard at Newfound School on March 14. Ask questions and get involved, and vote against this project until you get answers.
Mary Gebhart
Bristol
