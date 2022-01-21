To The Daily Sun,
I was initially in favor of this project. I kept an open mind. I started a fact finding mission of my own. I am no longer a supporter.
Please consider these facts.
Funding. Even the king of the environment, the Department of Environmental Services, refused to fund this project. As far back as their records go, including those submitted for this project, there is no scientific/factual proof that Bristol septic failures are causing the buildup of phosphorus in the water. So no environmental money for a project that was billed and voted on by the town, as environmental.
Non-binding vote. Even though it was recognized, the rescinding vote on this project was non-binding, the citizens believed that if a clear message was sent to the selectboard, it would be an obvious indicator the project was not supported. Facts not initially presented were surfacing. For example, it was admitted in open meeting there were no signed rights-of-ways for the "chosen alternative" when they claimed they had them.
Engineering. If you read the fact sheet you will see the estimate on number of hookups as 50/50. In other words they have no idea, and admitted it. If less than 50% lake residents hook up, you still have the same sunk costs, maintenance, and operation, without collected fees, which will come back to bite everybody in taxes. The whole system still has to run, even if there are only 10 people using it. If your septic system was built after 1986 and passes a state inspection, you can apply for a hookup waiver, but you still have to pay betterment fees. We end up with an over built system. So in terms of benefit/cost ratio, do you see a benefit yet?
Cost. Ours first, then theirs. Bristol got approval for Rural Development Grant money for approximately half the cost. We spend our $10 million first. If we've done what we said, then we get the grant money next. Does that bother you?
Finally, in the original town warrant article passed in March 2019, the dollars per thousand property tax raise was left blank. I encourage you to contact your selectboard and show up at Town Hall. If you don't vote, someone will make your decision for you.
I was taught to stand up straight and carry my own weight and take responsibility for my own problems. Why aren't people at the lake taking care of their systems? And why aren't they required to fix the problem they created? Time to get the checkbook out and take personal responsibility.
Mary Gebhart
Bristol
