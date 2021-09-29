To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter in The Sun concerned the consequences of the Executive Council voting to defund Planned Parenthood and other family planning providers.
The writer stated that “Planned Parenthood has long been mischaracterized as an abortion clinic . . . but that is only three percent of the services they provide.” This implies that abortion is only a very small part of their business. So the key word here is “services.”
If a woman goes to PP for an abortion ($500 and up), this is counted as “one service.” If another woman goes in and is given 12 packages of birth control pills, this is counted as “12 services.” I think you can see the problem here.
PP’s core business is abortion. It is America’s largest abortion provider and operates more than half of America’s abortion facilities. Their 2019-2020 annual report shows that they aborted more than 354,000 babies in that one year — the highest in the past 15 years. That is nearly 1,000 lives every day. They perform 41 percent of all abortions in the U.S. That places them on the list of America’s leading cause of death right between cancer and accidents.
Reported revenues for 2019-2020 were over $1.6 billion. Government funding provided $618 million, which is 40 percent of PP’s total revenues. That is nearly $1.7 million in taxpayer dollars every single day. Interesting to note that their PAC spent $45 million on the 2020 election.
For numbers that are staggering, over the past decade the company aborted 3.3 million babies and received $6 billion in taxpayer dollars.
Leana Wen, former president of PP, wanted to make the business more centered on health care. However, she documents in her recently published book that she was forced out in less than a year, specifically because she wasn’t promoting abortion enough. The company actually sets abortion quotas for each of their locations that managers are expected to meet.
The writer mentions that none of the government funding pays for abortions. Maybe not directly; however, money is fungible. When money is received to cover, for example, administrative costs, that allows other funds to cover abortion services.
There are many federally qualified health centers across the country that provide more services than PP, while not providing abortions. A quick internet search for “free clinics in New Hampshire” provides a listing of 57 free or affordable medical and dental clinics identified by county or city. freeclinicdirectory.org/new_hampshire_care.html.
We should be concerned for the unborn child in the womb but also lovingly not forget the needs of the woman who is facing an unplanned pregnancy. Fortunately significant help and resources are available for both of them in our community and in our state to help the mom choose life for her child, regardless of the circumstances she is facing. The baby has its own body that is unique and distinct from its mother, and a God-given right to life. Pregnancy care centers provide much of this support and are a good place to start.
Mary Brock
Laconia
