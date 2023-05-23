To The Daily Sun,

After 30 years as a primary care provider practicing in Moultonborough, I have possibly treated readers or members of their family. I am also a Moultonborough resident, so I may be their neighbor. Before casting a vote regarding The HUB, I ask that readers please consider this information. For those who have made the decision to spend their senior years at home, they may have trouble keeping fit and healthy. Seniors who live independently benefit from socialization to help them keep on track and get the exercise they need to stay healthy. The HUB offers these benefits.

