After 30 years as a primary care provider practicing in Moultonborough, I have possibly treated readers or members of their family. I am also a Moultonborough resident, so I may be their neighbor. Before casting a vote regarding The HUB, I ask that readers please consider this information. For those who have made the decision to spend their senior years at home, they may have trouble keeping fit and healthy. Seniors who live independently benefit from socialization to help them keep on track and get the exercise they need to stay healthy. The HUB offers these benefits.
Even gradual improvements in the following areas can make a major difference in how you feel and how well you manage chronic health conditions. Research has shown that exercise for seniors aging in place include: increased strength to reduce the risk of falls and broken bones; increased physical ability and independence; reduced risk of diabetes, colon cancer and heart disease; improved blood pressure, especially for seniors at risk of hypertension; and reduced joint pain caused by arthritis. Adopting a wellness program that includes daily exercise has mental health benefits, as well. Improvements to mental health from regular exercise include: improved depression symptoms; better mood and feelings of well-being; better cognition and memory, or slower declines in both.
I have treated far too many individuals with physical disease, injuries and other ailments, as well as mental health issues which can be prevented, or at least lessened by a place where regular exercise and socialization is possible. The HUB can be this place. All members of our rural community will benefit from the activities and services of the HUB. Moultonborough seniors especially stand to gain a lot. I hope to see neioghbors at The HUB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.