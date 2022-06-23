To The Daily Sun,
I recently attended a gathering of people from various political perspectives, mostly because it seems like in these times, I rarely have an opportunity to get to have conversations with friends and neighbors whose politics differ from mine. Better Arguments certainly provided that opportunity. The very first "ground rule" was that we needed to put the goal of winning aside, unlike debating which is of course, about winning. It was refreshing to discuss with each other the stories which inform us, and be reminded that, essentially, we all want similar things: to be heard, to be appreciated, to be safe...
I want to thank Sean Kavanagh for guiding us through the process of Better Arguments and i am hopeful that gatherings like this will continue. I believe that listening to each other respectfully and speaking to each other truthfully will go a long way to healing our communities.
Mary Ahlgren
Sanbornton
