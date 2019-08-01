To The Daily Sun,
“Spiritually contented people are dangerous for a variety of reasons. They don't make reliable servants because they won't jump at every command. They test what is requested against a code of moral principle. Those who are spiritually secure can't be driven to sacrifice family relations.” — John Taylor Gatto, teacher of the year for New York
“Our schools are not teaching students to think” — Thomas Ava Edison
“It is nothing short of a miracle that modern methods of instruction have not yet entirely strangled the holy curiosity of inquiry.” — Albert Einstein. (If he were alive today,he would be amazed that we were still afloat.)
Soviet expert Mikhail Heller notes: "Lenin, and later Joseph Stalin, determined that in order to maintain control of the people it would be necessary to completely destroy the family and restructure it. On September 16, 1918 a law was passed whereby one could get a divorce simply by delivering a post card to the local registry without the necessity of even notifying the spouse being divorced. The statute, along with the communist encouragement of sexual immorality during marriage, approval of abortion, and forcing women out of the home into the workforce accomplished its purpose of destroying the Russian family.”
A virus can go unnoticed and invisible, yet in time can subdue the strongest among us. Institutions are but a collection of people. These viruses are aggressive and determined to subdue our society and reform it into a barbarous culture that undermines the moral strength that cements a nation together. The Roman Empire, once mighty and unconquerable died from within.
Historian Charles Sasser responded to Obama's, “ We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America” during his campaign stop on Oct. 30, 2008. Sasser stated: “What we're seeing now is the fundamental transformation, and it goes all the way back to Herbert Marcuse.”. In the 1960s, when student activist Rudy Dutschke was talking about the "long march through the institutions," he was describing his strategy for bringing about a Marxist revolution in the United Staes. This is, again, what Obama was talking about — the fundamental transformation of America.
Marcuse, a Marxist associated with the Frankfurt School published a book in 1972 titled “Counterrevolution and Revolt”. Dutschke's strategy was praised.
Duschke's strategy was for Marxists to infiltrate America's institutions. The news media, the education system, churches, entertainment, politics and slowly subvert America from within.
The Socialist International has filled its organization with Howard Dean, Madeleine Albright and Tom Daschle to name a few.
In 2010 Bernie Sander's Congressional Progressive Caucus included 83 Democrat House members.
The Institute for Policy Studies, a far-left think tank included Leon Panetta, former CIA director. We should be concerned.
Marxists are continually working to undermine Christianity. Booing God three times during the Democrat convention in 2012 showed us from where their stance lies.
The collectives may be living high for now. Their infiltration of higher learning rests on false sense of security. They are under the impression that they are strong. False. Political correctness has slumbered the masses into relinquishing our institutions. But only for a spell.
“There are two histories: official history, lying, and then secret history, where you find the real causes of events.” — Honor'e de Balzac
Gene F. Danforth
Danbury
