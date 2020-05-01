To The Daily Sun,
I am in the enviable position of writing thank you notes to donors whose generosity makes possible the purchase of the food that Got Lunch Laconia distributes. I have written over 100 thank you notes since mid-March, a phenomenal response to an unexpected crisis. Thousands of dollars have poured in, which demonstrates that not only individuals, but local businesses and charitable organizations in the Lakes Region really care about others.
Without this level of generosity, the many volunteers whose hard work makes it all happen would have no food to distribute. I am humbled to live in a community that rises so high to meet the needs of its members.
Martha Kruse
Laconia
