It may not be bug season here in New Hampshire, but there's a lot bugging me. It's bugging me that we seem to prefer admiring our problems instead of solving them. We admire problems by talking about them and blaming the "other side." Few solutions emerge in that context. And who's the "we"?
That could be anybody, from leaders at the federal as well as state and local levels, it could be some media outlets, and - oh no - it's also me.
We can do better. I can do better. We can have respectful conversations with folks expressing different ideas and opinions and - after careful listening, deferring judgment, and searching for common ground - we might arrive at some solutions. At the very least we can tamp down the political divide that is so damaging to our society.
Braver Angels is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that exists to bring people of different persuasions together to share perspectives in a respectful conversation in order to soften the divide, create opportunities for finding common ground, and perhaps find new appreciation for different ways of thinking. The Braver Angels New Hampshire Alliance is launching its second year on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. with an open forum on Zoom called "What's Bugging You?" We invite Granite Staters to bring forward the topics they are most concerned about to an audience committed to respect, humility, honesty, and responsible citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.