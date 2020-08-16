To The Daily Sun
Today I open the newspaper and on p. 18 is a blatantly racist reprint describing the ending of WW2. I understand the historical significance of the reprint, but underneath there should have been some qualifying statements about using that derogatory word to describe our Japanese opponents. Hopefully you will consider writing an apology in an upcoming Daily Sun issue.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
