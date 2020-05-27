To The Daily Sun,
I would like to respond to Mr. Jenket’s theory that people hate President Trump without justification. As a member of the group of people that strongly dislikes our president, I would like to explain to him my reasoning.
My hatred of Mr. Trump has nothing to do about whether the president “colluded” with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. “Collusion” isn’t even a defined legal entity. Robert Mueller did investigate whether the Trump election campaign was involved in a “criminal conspiracy” with a Russian agent to help himself get elected president. He did conclude that multiple attempts were made at “coordination” between Trump associates (including Michael Flynn) and agents working with the Russian government, which have been verified by multiple United States intelligence agencies. However, because of poor planning and execution, these officials were not able to coordinate the information. Just because the Trump-appointed head of the DOJ, William Barr, did not want to prosecute and pardon theses officials did not mean that these contacts didn’t occur.
Now, being a former New Yorker, I knew that he was a philanderer and egotist, but I didn’t always hate him. When I watched his show, The Apprentice, I believed that his Trump organization really was contributing to various worthwhile charities around the N.Y. metropolitan area. However, since then it has been public knowledge that most of the donations to these charities came from monies from Trump backers who donated to his organization, and not Donald Trump himself.
No, the reason I now abhor Trump is because he is a sexist, self-absorbed individual who wants to maintain power and control at every cost, and get rich by any process; whether it’s by preventing his financial information and tax information from being viewed by the public, to preventing mail in balloting . He has even fired "governmental watchdogs” when they tried to investigate his financial dealings. His response to the coronavirus pandemic typifies his lack of concern for American citizens (even to voters who plan to vote for him).
Trump would rather go golfing and get into Twitter fights than discuss ways to improve our national response to this pandemic. He even wants to expose thousands of his supporters to this virus at the planned Republican convention. We have to vote him out in November. The fate of our American democracy (as well as global health with the dangers from climate change) depend on it.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
