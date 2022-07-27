I would like to criticize The Laconia Daily Sun for displaying an editorialized picture from well-known community Donald Trump supporter, Jim Mayotte, on its “Reader Pics” site on page 2 from its July 21 issue. It is a picture of a “Gulf” gas sign showing much lower gas prices ($2.38) than they currently are now.
I look forward to seeing these pictures of children, nature or non-political local events on this page. However the picture displayed from that issue belongs on the editorial page and not on page 2.
As part of their political campaign, the Republican Party blames Joe Biden entirely for the recent elevation of fuel prices. Whether they blame his support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, his closing of the environmentally hostile Texas oil pipeline, (which has very little affect on current national oil supply) or his fault for the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war (even though while president, Trump was doing Russia’s bidding so there was no need to attack Ukraine) for this rise, they like to compare it to the extremely low gas prices under their leader, Donald Trump (even though at the time this photograph was taken, fuel demand was low because unemployment was running over 10% and American citizens were dying from COVID at an accelerated rate). This picture (and its message below it) tries to illustrate this point.
If they had posted this photo on pages 14-16 of that issue, I would not have any complaints, but leave page 2 to the happy, apolitical events in our community. Thank you.
