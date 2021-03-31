To The Daily Sun,
I would like to submit a correction that the editors of the Laconia inferred from my letter that I was a "former Republican." I have always been a "proud Democrat." What I meant to write in the last line of the letter was "I will hopefully be joined by my fellow Laconian citizens who may have happened to be Republicans who are just finding out that they (not me) "were duped by the Trump train."
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.