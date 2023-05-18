The press has shouted itself hoarse about Donald Trump.
Robert Reich's column is the same column he's written many times. It can be easily summed up as "Trump and all Republicans are bad people," except Mitt Romney. He asks if we remember Mitt Romney, and I do. I also remember that the press laughed when Romney said Russia was a threat and were so desperate to find something bad to say about him that they found a bullying incident that happened when he was about 15 and made it front-page news. Reich himself said of Mitt Romney: "So much wealth and power have accumulated at the top of America that our economy and our democracy are seriously threatened. Romney not only represents this problem. He is the living embodiment of it" (Sept. 21, 2012). It's amazing how long our economy and way of life have been under threat and yet it's still here. Every day of Trump's presidency the press told us that it was all over, that Trump was destroying the country.
The press treated Trump as a joke when he announced, then they embraced him to make sure their chosen one would win, because there was no way a Clinton was going to lose, then when he won they became rabid with rage, a condition that still continues. After four-plus years of people like Reich screaming about how the sky is falling every single day I think that only people who already agree with him are listening. After all the years of screaming I think most have tuned him out. The press is once again choosing Trump, convinced that he can't win against Biden. I think that they are making the same mistake now that they did in 2016.
