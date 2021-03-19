To The Daily Sun,
It is sad to see the selectman of the town of Belmont not opening their eyes to see that a city like Laconia's offices are open, yet Belmont is still closed. Laconia will see more people in one day than Belmont will in a month but that doesn't matter to these people. As a tax payers we shall all expect the offices in which we pay for to be open. Every place else in NH has social distancing and wears masks, so how is it that the town can't implement the same protocol? Ruth Mooney was out there on election day talking to every voter while the high school was opened to vote. If the she and the town can do this why isn't the town offices open? Another point if all kids are going back to school in Laconia 5 days a week what is stopping town hall from serving the people? People can travel now without having to quarantine any longer but yet the town of Belmont still is closed. I say this has gone on long enough, it's time to open the town of Belmont back up.
Mark Mastenbrook
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.