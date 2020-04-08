To The Daily Sun,
For years health experts have been warning us about an impending pandemic of the current magnitude. But it's clear we weren't listening and as a consequence we didn't adequately prepare for what was forecast. Our late start in addressing the problem contributed to the acute nature of this calamity.
So, as we emerge from the current existential threat of the coronavirus, it might be wise to consider that we have been forewarned for many years by the world's top scientists, of another rapidly approaching existential threat to mankind: global warming/climate change. Are we listening? Early on the virus was labelled a hoax; climate change has also been called a hoax. Is there a lesson here?
On the positive side, we know now what steps we need to take to reverse the effects of burning fossil fuels and releasing greenhouse gases. But are we now taking those steps with the will and determination to avoid another disaster of even greater consequence? This may be a good time to reflect on how we can invest in solutions at the local, state and national level and join forces with diverse, enlightened leaders to chart a new course for a sustainable future.
If you would like to learn more about global warming and what you as an individual can do to help turn the tide, check out the "Get Involved" tab at sandwichclimate.com. Before it’s too late. Climate change is not a hoax.
Mark Longley
Center Sandwich
