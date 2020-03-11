To The Daily Sun,
I would like to start off and “thank” all the voters that took time on Tuesday to vote in the Belmont town elections and warrant articles. I would also like to personally thank those who voted for and supported Article #2.
The men and woman of the Police Department are excited and happy that they will be moving into a safe and practical building to conduct business. We have severely outgrown our existing building which poses health and safety concerns and the “new” Police Department will address these concerns and many others. We truly appreciate your continued support and look forward to serving you.
Chief Mark B. Lewandoski
Belmont Police Department
