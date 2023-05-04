I am seeking my first term as a member of the Moultonborough Selectboard. I’ve been proud to call Moultonborough my home for over 50 years. My family has been a part of the Moultonborough community for two generations owning and operating local small businesses and serving our community. I’m a proud graduate of Moultonborough Academy and hold a communications/business degree from the University of New Hampshire. I raised my family here while managing and owning the largest vacation rental company in the Lakes Region prior to selling the business. Currently, I keep myself busy on the nonprofit Castle Preservation Society Board and as chairman of the Bay District Sewer. Previously I served Moultonborough for nine years on the Moultonborough School Board, the Heritage Commission and the Town Master Plan Committee. As a member of our community and someone who understands the impact of development and growth on the local economy, we need to make sure our town operations can support the future growth and smart development within our community while protecting our precious lakes and ponds. We also need to prioritize the prosperity of our local townspeople, our local small businesses and provide sound housing and community development guidelines to make this happen. I’m thankful I was raised by two wonderful local leaders (my late father Mel and my mom Tina Borrin). They instilled a sense of community service in me by their example of serving our community. Between the two of them, they served as the first select(woman), town moderator, volunteer firefighter, zoning board chair and school board chair spanning over 40 years of service. I want to continue in their footsteps and once again give back to our community that has given my family so much to be proud of. I respectfully ask for residents' vote May 9.
