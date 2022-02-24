To The Daily Sun,
My name is Mark Anderson and I've got 500 words to convince you to vote for me on March 8, as I run for the Meredith Representative on the Inter-Lakes School Board. Why should you vote for me over my two opponents?
My best asset is my family and I'm the only one running for this position with kids now attending the Inter-Lakes schools. My wife, Meggin, and I have three kids, ages 10, 13, and 16, and through them, I see a broad spectrum of what is going on in the classrooms. I believe that the school board needs a parent's voice who has kids presently in the system, to better understand how the board's decisions affect the students.
I've been a youth league volunteer coach for many years, teaching kids the fundamentals of soccer, basketball and baseball, as well as good sportsmanship and fair play. Teachers and coaches, in the classroom or on the field, are the backbone of learning and will guide future leaders with respect and life values.
From 1999 to 2015, I owned and operated a successful commercial audio and video systems company with 12 employees, Baystate Audio and Media Services. Currently I work for DGI Communications, and it is through my work experience, that I understand how I can be an asset on the I-L School Board.
When I make a video, in order to get the whole picture, I need to look through many lenses, capturing many angles. Being on the school board brings the same methodology. Very few topics have only one discussion point. I want to bring enthusiastic dialog to cover every angle before making decisions, whether it's COVID protocols, curriculum, budget, negotiations, or policy. The table doesn't just belong to the board and superintendents — it belongs to everyone in our district and everyone needs a voice for speaking and listening.
Hopefully, I have given you enough of an insight into my beliefs and procedures to earn your vote on March 8. As a board member, I will make myself available to the public, answer questions, and attempt to give board meetings a friendlier atmosphere. Please vote Anderson, Mark Anderson, on March 8, for the Meredith Representative position. Because we are a cooperative school district, all voters in Meredith, Center Harbor, and Sandwich will be able to vote for me on their town ballots. You don't need to just live in Meredith.
Mark Anderson
Meredith
