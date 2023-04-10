As Center Harbor homeowners for 32 years, we are strongly opposed to the construction of 21 residential duplexes with 42 condos at the doorstep of our town's historic Village. This high-density/high-impact development by Koss Construction, LLC of Colchester, Connecticut, (“Koss Project”) was conditionally approved by the Moultonborough Planning Board in February.
We fear our picturesque village will be lost forever due to the overwhelmingly negative impact of the Koss Project. It will be built on 17.57 acres behind eight homes in Moultonborough between Kelsea Avenue and Route 25, a stone's throw from Center Harbor. The only access is from Bean Road. Traffic will be a nightmare. Drivers trying to avoid gridlock will turn quiet Kelsea Avenue into the Indy 500. The 42 condos inevitably become Airbnb rentals. Responsibility for police and fire will doubtlessly fall to Center Harbor's services since Moultonborough's are farther away.
The Koss Project also negatively impacts the environment. The property's 10 delineated wetlands, two perennial streams and two stratified drift aquifers must be protected. High draw on the water table from two community wells and the potential for pulling contaminants from polluted abutting sites threaten local wells in both towns. Runoff endangers Lakes Winnipesaukee and Kanasatka.
Concerns raised by Center Harbor, its residents, abutters, and others were conveyed to the Moultonborough Planning Board. Contrary to the spirit of “being good neighbors,” they were blatantly ignored.
Unless redesigned, this project will irrevocably change and harm our community. Reducing its negative impact on the surrounding historic neighborhood, natural environment and water quality benefits Moultonborough and Center Harbor. We urge the Moultonborough Planning Board reconsider its approval and ask NHDES rule against it.
A public hearing is planned for Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the Center Harbor Municipal Building.
