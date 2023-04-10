To The Daily Sun,

As Center Harbor homeowners for 32 years, we are strongly opposed to the construction of 21 residential duplexes with 42 condos at the doorstep of our town's historic Village. This high-density/high-impact development by Koss Construction, LLC of Colchester, Connecticut, (“Koss Project”) was conditionally approved by the Moultonborough Planning Board in February.

