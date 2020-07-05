To The Daily Sun,
I have read quite a few letters the last week from both sides. Many of the usual liberal suspects have gone completely unhinged since the George Floyd take-down a few weeks ago. However the recent letters by Scott Carcraft and James Verkova really SCARED the daylights out of me.
Black Lives Matter is not only a TERRORIST organization but a MARXIST one as well. Yes, there is still systemic racism AGAINST WHITES, thanks to one of the WORST programs ever conceived by the DemocRATS — that being Affirmative Action..
Affirmative Action did NOTHING to help blacks, as their communities became steadily more crime ridden and violent throughout the 70s and 80s. Yes, there is systemic racism — AGAINST WHITES — as numerous white men have been pushed to the back of the line to let a less qualified black (or woman) take a job or promotion away from them.It's happened TWICE in my life, where I was passed over for a promotion to give it to an unqualified, ungrateful black.
And finally I want to mention a few points to Chloe Bourgeois, as her "teachers" at Gilford High FAILED to teach her any REAL history. Blacks have had EVERY ADVANTAGE for the last 50 years thanks to AA. Some blacks took advantage of this and bettered themselves; MOST DIDN'T, as crime and thuggery in black inner city areas got steadily WORSE over the last 50 years. Blacks who try nowadays to better themselves through education are ridiculed by their peers. THAT IS THE REAL PROBLEM with the black community as they SPIT on education.
The biggest danger to blacks are OTHER BLACKS; just look at the weekly BLACK ON BLACK MURDERS from places like Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Newark, Camden, Memphis, Atlanta — the list goes on and on. Blacks MURDERING other blacks by the thousands EVERY week — where is the outcry from the media and BLM?
No, whites are NOT to blame here — but Democrats ARE. They are the ones who want to keep you on the plantation — NOT conservatives. BTW you look more like you're of mixed race, like our former president who did NOTHING to help you or your communities..
And to everyone, whether back in Flushing or here in the Lakes Region: VOTE Republican, your country and your LIFE may depend on it..
Mark "Scooter" Ahlers
Flushing, N.Y.
