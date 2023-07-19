To The Daily Sun,

The Moultonborough Conservation Commission has an urgent message for all who live on dirt roads. Our beloved lakes and ponds, the economic engine of the Lakes Region, are at risk. Recent heavy rains have escalated erosion from our dirt roads, with the runoff carrying significant amounts of sediment and nutrients into the lakes and ponds. This influx, evidenced by new erosion trenches, sand piles in drainage areas and even new sand bars in shallow water areas, threatens the lake's water quality, encouraging algae and cyanobacteria blooms, decreasing water clarity, and potentially disrupting aquatic life.

