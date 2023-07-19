The Moultonborough Conservation Commission has an urgent message for all who live on dirt roads. Our beloved lakes and ponds, the economic engine of the Lakes Region, are at risk. Recent heavy rains have escalated erosion from our dirt roads, with the runoff carrying significant amounts of sediment and nutrients into the lakes and ponds. This influx, evidenced by new erosion trenches, sand piles in drainage areas and even new sand bars in shallow water areas, threatens the lake's water quality, encouraging algae and cyanobacteria blooms, decreasing water clarity, and potentially disrupting aquatic life.
Given this urgent problem it is crucial private road associations, as responsible community members, practice the best methods of dirt road maintenance along with water runoff control. Frequent road maintenance, including grading and ditch management, can curtail the sediment entering the lake. Incorporating erosion-control measures such as riprap, geotextiles and erosion-control blankets can protect vulnerable areas from runoff.
Improving stormwater management through properly sized culverts, cross drains and water bars can help divert water from the roads, reducing erosion. Installing a vegetative buffer zone between the road and lakes can absorb nutrients and trap sediments, while limiting fertilizer use can curtail nutrient runoff. Opting for permeable materials in road repairs and driveway installations will further absorb runoff, reducing pollutant flow into the lakes and ponds.
Our collective effort can help preserve the lake's quality, ensuring it remains a cherished spot for residents and visitors, now and in the future. Your local conservation commissions, New Hampshire Lakes [info@nhlakes.org] and the Lake Winnipesaukee Association [mail@winnipesaukee.org] are some of the organizations ready to provide additional information and aid in planning these essential measures. Let us come together to protect our beautiful waters.
