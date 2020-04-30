To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to support the letter that Vynnie Hale wrote in Wednesday's paper about small business owners who have suffered enough with the shut down. Not all business prosper during Bike Week.They need the month August to try to make up for the financial loss already realized.
Most of our state fairs have decided to cancel this year due to the danger of crowds and the health risk to our citizens. We are willing to compromise in that way yet we are willing to invite hundreds of thousands of people from many many other states to mingle among us at the risk of reinfecting the state with the virus? What has to be considered here is to realize a priority, which is our health not money. We are fairly lucky here in New Hampshire that we had fewer deaths and numbers of cases of this deadly virus. We need to stop Bike Week this year and look forward to a better year next year!
Marie Kelly
Meredith
