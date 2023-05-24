As a citizen of Franklin, I am not in favor of the $20 million bond being considered by the city of Franklin. I’m concerned with the consequences to all residents of Franklin.
• This proposal will break the tax cap and permanently raise the tax rate.
• The tax burden will affect all residents, including renters.
• The interest on this bond will cost taxpayers $7.3 million.
• The public has not been given a list of needed repairs.
• We were told that tax money will not be used for the water park.
• It is not known how much of the bond is being used for emergent repairs.
• Does not specify a rate of return on the investment.
The 2020 Census reported by the New Hampshire Employment Security states the population of Franklin is 8,828.
• 2,013 residents aged above 65 are potentially eligible for a property tax rebate, reducing the property taxes from this population.
• 1,544 residents aged 0-19 will likely not be paying property taxes.
• 5,261 residents aged 19-65 are left to carry the tax burden.
Not all of these 5,261 residents are homeowners.
The 2020 Census states 65.3% of the housing units in Franklin are occupied by their owner. A third of Franklin's population, or 34.6%, are renters.
Renters will be affected by this decision. The landlords of Franklin will incorporate increased property taxes into increased rent prices.
Information updated April 20 on Zillow states the median rent in Franklin is $1,500 per month, an increase of $450 per month over last year. This cost is in addition to the increased costs for basic needs such as water and sewage, electricity, heating, gas, food and fees for trash removal.
All citizens of Franklin should be able to vote on this proposal that will have permanent financial implications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.