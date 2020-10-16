To the Daily Sun,
I provide home daycare services for a number of families, and I am writing this letter to ask parents to think about the health risks of masking children in the schools. We can debate whether masking is beneficial or not, when properly used; but either way masking students is a different matter. Masks at schools are not being worn properly and not kept clean.
When the children arrive at my daycare after school, after wearing a mask all day and after wearing it on the bus, their masks are filthy. If one was to be sent to a testing facility, it would be frightful to see how much bacteria is being placed directly onto their mouths. How can wearing a filthy mask be better than not wear one at all. I think its time for parents to stand up for the rights and health of your children, demand no more masking in the school. If united, parents can make a difference. If parents think their child needs to wear a mask; it should be a parental decision, not the government's.
Marie Carson
Alexandria
