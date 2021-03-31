Kudos to state Rep. and Laconia School Board member Dawn Johnson for her recent letter informing the public about the “critical race training” occurring in the Laconia school system. Apparently, she was the only School Board member concerned that parents had not been informed or even given the opportunity to review the material contained in this teacher training.
For over a year our school children in grades K-12 have missed out on so much of their education. You would think our school administrators and educators would be doing everything in their power to make up for that lost time and would concentrate all their efforts on educating rather than indoctrinating. Instead, school administrators are providing “critical race” training for teachers, who in turn will pass it on to their students as they return to full time.
Unfortunately, too many schools in our country no longer make teaching English, math, history or science their main objective. I guess that’s “old fashioned” thinking. No wonder the United States is so far behind other countries in educating our children. Schools are no longer a place where children can be children and enjoy friendships and sports and learn to live with one another. Instead, school days are now spent teaching children that white children are inherently racist and have special privileges all because they are white. Then we have all the other burning social issues of the day that are also addressed during school: dealing with the new gender etiquette like which pronoun to use or which bathroom someone should use and whether a biological male can play a sport as a female! No wonder no one is learning anything that will be useful in their future lives. There is no time left in the day for fundamental subjects.
My children are now adults; however, I have young grandchildren. They have great parents who are making sure they receive an education that will prepare them to be productive adults. More importantly, as I taught my children and they in turn are teaching their children, it is vital we respect each other. Today we live in the “cancel culture”. If Big Tech or someone in what is deemed the “New Intelligencia” disagrees with your beliefs or opinions, you must be cancelled, harassed, fired, or expelled from society. THERE MUST BE COMPLETE GROUP THINK! It is so disturbing to see and hear the hate mongers distorting truth and our history for the sole purpose of destroying our great county.
Congratulations to Rep. Johnson for her courage. We need more people like her representing us in government – people who are willing to step up, keep us informed about what is going on behind the scenes and, as a School Board member, inform parents so they can make their own informed decisions about their child’s education. As I stated earlier, children need to be educated with the tools to help them succeed in this world, they do not need to be indoctrinated to hate themselves and others.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
