To The Daily Sun,
While I understand the importance of protecting our freedom of speech and the right to bear arms, we should be gravely concerned with outrageous energy prices and the “under the radar” war on our food supply.
Joe Biden, on his first day in office, signed executive orders destroying our energy independence, making the United States dependent on hostile foreign governments in the name of global warming. He sabotaged our energy needs and preeminence.
Driving down I-93 the other day I noticed the price of diesel gas was $6.25 per gallon. I thought about my recent road trip through six states to Delaware and how I encountered an endless stream of hero truck drivers keeping America fed and supplied with goods. If the price of diesel fuel continues to escalate, as is the Biden plan, the transportation of food and goods will be in great jeopardy shortly. Many of these truck drivers are independent and will soon find it economically impossible to bear the exorbitant cost of fuel. Who will replace them if they stop driving?
Now I’ve learned 20 food processing plants in multiple states have been shut down due to suspicious fires, explosions, and animal destruction over the last two weeks. Additionally, the FBI’s cyber division issued a flash alert on April 20, that “ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvesting seasons”. When the food supply is already vulnerable, what is occurring is obviously suspicious and will lead to serious food shortages. This is not being reported by the mainstream media. Please read the article on “American Thinker” to learn more about the attacks on our food supply.
America as we’ve known it is being quickly destroyed by senile Biden and his puppet masters' outrageous policies and inaction.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
