To The Daily Sun,
Hey Baby Boomers, do you remember growing up in the 50s? Just wondering if you remember chicken pox, measles, mumps, polio, whooping cough, scarlet fever and all the other illnesses we and our parents had to deal with daily. Do you remember climbing under your desk at school for drills in case the Russians dropped THE ATOM BOMB? A lot of good that would have done!
There were no vaccines for these childhood illnesses except when Dr. Salk gave us the polio vaccine. I remember standing in line AT SCHOOL when I was seven to take a sugar cube with the vaccine. I had four siblings, as did my husband. Between our families we had cases of polio, measles, mumps, scarlet fever whooping cough, chicken pox, some very serious. Luckily, we all survived. While our parents were ever cautious, I don’t remember them scaring us to death over these illnesses. They encouraged us to enjoy life and be happy and we were.
Just recently, a niece by marriage accused me of white privilege because of my being born white. As I tried to contain myself, I looked back at my life. I came from a far-from-privileged background but one that was full of love, happiness, and encouragement. I thought of my father who grew up without his father who passed away during the Depression, leaving my grandmother to raise five children. My Dad spent three years of his life in the Navy fighting in the Pacific during World War II, came home, got married, got a job with GM for over 30 years working on an assembly line welding cars together and raising five children. I guess he didn’t realize his white privilege allowed him to wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and take a bus (we had one car) to work and then lose his job because he had a heart attack at 62 (with no help from the union). There were five children he and my Mother fed, educated and took care of in a house with one bathroom. It was a special place where everyone of our friends wanted to be. We didn’t know we didn’t have every advantage because my parents always told us we could do anything we set our minds to and instilled the importance of an education for both the boys and girls. We had the greatest gift any parents can give — contentment and their absolute love.
I sit here today writing this letter because I know what President Trump is trying to do during this difficult Covid pandemic. He is asking us to start living our lives again as a nation. The president is not telling us to be cavalier about the situation. Someone once told me that birth is a death sentence. We are all traveling the road of life and there will be many roadblocks. We need to decide if we just sit at the roadblock or try to find an alternate route. Let’s start living again!
Marie Bradley
Laconia
