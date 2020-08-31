To The Daily Sun,
On September 8, I am asking Republican and independent voters to vote for REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATE DON BOLDUC.
Don grew up on the family farm in Laconia. He is the son of long time City Councilor Armand Bolduc. He spent 33 years in the U.S. Army, rising from private and retiring as a brigadier general. During those 33 years he earned two awards for valor, five Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, just to name a few. Today he is an advocate for all those who suffer PTS. His fellow officers and soldiers call him “Captain America” and “everyone’s general.” During his career he worked with leaders, militarily and legislatively, throughout the world and Washington, DC.
If you believe in the following, then DON BOLDUC is your man:
— Limited government
— Fiscal responsibility
— National security and defense for the U.S., without trying to solve every problem in the world
— Protection of the Constitution and our God-given rights
— Opposed to the creeping socialism of the Democratic Party
— Believes in strong borders
— Welcomes legal (not illegal) immigration
If you want:
— Someone who does not apologize for the American way and supports President Trump 100 percent,
— Someone who has been on the frontline of life, seen the worst, has come through it all and continues their unselfish service to the people of this great state and our country,
— Someone who epitomizes our state slogan: “Live Free or Die,"
Then please vote, whether absentee or in person, for DON BOLDUC in the Republican Primary on September 8. New Hampshire and the nation cannot afford another six years of Jeanne Shaheen and the Nancy Pelosi/Chuck Schumer socialist agenda. VOTE DON BOLDUC!
Marie Bradley
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.