To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Dawn Johnson for mayor of Laconia and ask my fellow Laconians to vote for Dawn on Nov. 2.
Here are some things you should know about Dawn Johnson:
• Dawn graduated from Belmont High School. For the past 21 years Dawn, her husband and two daughters, who attend Laconia High School, have lived in Laconia. In addition to her job at a local restaurant, she runs a bookkeeping business from home.
• As for her community service, Dawn has been a Girl Scout community leader, sat on the board for Lakes Region Child Care Services and worked hard to do fundraising for small community programs throughout the Lakes Region. She was a member of the Elm Street School PTO and helped raise funds for the new playground the children are using today.
• Dawn is currently serving her second term on the Laconia School Board from Ward 4. She also serves in the New Hampshire State Legislature, where she serves on the Commerce & Consumer Committee and has an A+ rating with the NH House Republican Alliance and Liberty Alliance.
• As a school board member, Dawn has voiced her support for our teachers and for an enhanced curriculum that will prepare our students to pursue higher education if they wish or to enter the workforce. She has also strongly voiced her concerns concerning the implementation of critical race theory and the equivalent diversity, equity and inclusion agenda in the Laconia school curriculum.
• Dawn also feels the city needs to be more proactive in tackling the serious homeless and drug problems our city has faced for years without solution.
As mayor of Laconia, you can be sure Dawn will reach out to the community for ideas and will use her common sense, conservative values that will bring results to address the issues facing our community.
My 21 years of experience with the city of Laconia includes being the administrative assistant to two city managers, Dan McKeever and Eileen Cabanel, and working with four mayors and numerous city councilors. I know what it takes to be a great mayor of Laconia and I am asking the citizens of Laconia to go out and vote on Nov. 2 for Dawn Johnson to be our next mayor.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.