To The Daily Sun,
Some days I think “what country am I living in?” Each day the media has stories about someone with conservative views being targeted by our federal government. Here are two recent stories concerning people with pro-life views.
A Catholic father of seven named Mark Houck would pray across the street from a Philadelphia abortion clinic. One day his son accompanied him. A so-called abortion escort crossed the street and began verbally abusing this man’s 12-year-old son. Mr. Houck’s supposed crime was pushing the abortion escort while defending his son. Authorities investigated the allegations. The Philadelphia district attorney did not file charges. Early one morning in front of his wife and children, about a dozen armed federal agents arrived at his home and battering rams and took this man away in front of his crying children. After months of stress and legal expenses, he was acquitted by a federal jury.
The second incident involves a group of Catholic high school students from South Carolina who were in Washington on Jan. 19 for the National March for Life. After the march they went to the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. Their group all wore light blue knit stocking hats embroidered with “Rosary Pro-Life.” While there, the museum staff mocked the students, used profanity, and made comments the museum was a neutral zone. They were eventually forced to leave the museum.
Let’s look at the government’s handling of the violent and destructive actions of Antifa, BLM and other groups that have occurred in large cities. Property damage has been in the multi-millions and there have been serious bodily injuries and loss of life. Our government calls these “peaceful protests.”
The Deep State is trashing the First Amendment rights of those with conservative views. We must stand up for free speech for all.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
What kind of new businesses would you like to see in the Lakes Region?
