Thecriminal investigation into Hunter Biden — he pled guilty to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and will enter a diversion program after lying on a federal firearms background check form. This plea agreement ensures Hunter will not spend one day in jail for his many crimes.
Another example of the two-tiered system of justice — notethere was no pre-dawn FBI raid broadcast live on CNN as there was for Roger Stone during the Russia collusion hoax or President Donald Trump and Mar-a-Lago’s raid.
As far as Merrick Garland’s Justice Department is concerned, it’s done. No pre-dawn raid carried live on CNN seeking to shame or expose Hunter. No perp walk, no handcuffs, no press conference.
Around 60% of criminal referrals for this type of federal gun crime, which Hunter pled guilty to, end with the defendant in jail for years. Biden received no prison sentence because this administration protects its own while throwing the book at its enemies — those who dare to think or speak differently.
What does this tell us common folk? For the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties. They can do what they want — regardless of any implications involved. They are a privileged class of elites. They are exempt from the laws that govern us. You and I are not exempt. You better not get any ideas about cheating on your taxes or violating federal gun laws unless you want to celebrate years in jail. The rules definitely apply to you and to me — including rules we don’t even know yet exist. But, don’t worry, when you are sentenced for something you didn’t know was a law, they will throw the proverbial book at you. No holds barred because you are not one of them.
