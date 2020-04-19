To The Daily Sun,
I am in third grade and I love writing. I even want to be a writer when I grow up.
I love going to school. I love my teachers and it is always so nice to see my friends. But due to the coronavirus, it is much harder to do that. I don’t like that we have to be six feet apart, we can’t go anywhere and we can't do anything.
Let’s look at the good things about being in quarantine. People get to spend more time with each other. I know it is hard to be positive right now and when I was younger, we never had anything like this happen before. We had vacations with our family, but it never really felt like we were actually spending enough time with each other. Now I really feel like we are spending more time with our families. Just think of the good things and just know it will get better.
New Hampshire is in this together!
Stay safe and stay healthy.
Mariah Ash
Laconia
